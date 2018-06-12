Congress-JD(S) coordination committee to meet in Bengaluru on June 14

JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali

The first meeting of the Congress-JD(S) coordination committee for Karnataka will take place in Bengaluru on June 14, during which the coalition partners will take forward their common minimum programme. JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali said the members of the committee will meet, at 4 pm on Thursday, to ensure coordination in the new Karnataka government.

“The meeting, to be attended by leaders of both Congress and JD(S,) will discuss the common minimum programme (CMP) of the coalition and on various other crucial issues,” he told PTI.

Besides Ali, the meeting will be attended by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, former chief minister Siddharamaiah and All India Congress Committee General Secretary in-charge for Karnataka K C Venugopal. The five-member committee was formed at the time of government formation by the two parties, which entered into a post-poll alliance.

The allies are yet to hold discussions on appointment of new chairmen for boards and corporations in the state and discussion on the issue is likely to take place in the meeting. Ali said the leaders of the coalition parties would also hold discussions to chalk out future strategy in the state.

