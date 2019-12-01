Toggle Menu
Congress veteran Janardan Dwivedi shares dais with Mohan Bhagwat at event on Gitahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/congress-janardan-dwivedi-rss-mohan-bhagwat-share-dias-6145452/

Congress veteran Janardan Dwivedi shares dais with Mohan Bhagwat at event on Gita

Dwivedi, who has also held the position of the general secretary of the Grand Old Party in the past, sat in the front row with Bhagwat, Sadhvi Rithambra, Union minister Smriti Irani and other spiritual leaders.

janardan dwivedi, Mohan Bhagwat, rss chief, rss event, event on gita, red fort, hindutva event, congress-rss relation, congress leader at hindu event, indian express
Janardan Dwivedi at ‘Gita Mahotsav’ on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi Sunday shared the stage with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Samiti (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Ram temple activist Sadhvi Rithambra on the occasion of ‘Gita Mahotsav’ being held at Red Fort in New Delhi.

Dwivedi, who has also held the position of the general secretary of the grand old party in the past, sat in the front row with Bhagwat, Sadhvi Rithambra, Union minister Smriti Irani and other spiritual leaders.

janardan dwivedi, Mohan Bhagwat, rss chief, rss event, event on gita, red fort, hindutva event, congress-rss relation, congress leader at hindu event, indian express
RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat (second from left) and Congress’ Janardan Dwivedi (second from right) on the same dias at Red Fort on Sunday.

‘Gita Mahotsav’ is an event on the Hindu holy book Gita.

(With inputs from PTI)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android