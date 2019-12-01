Congress veteran Janardan Dwivedi shares dais with Mohan Bhagwat at event on Gita

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi Sunday shared the stage with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Samiti (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Ram temple activist Sadhvi Rithambra on the occasion of ‘Gita Mahotsav’ being held at Red Fort in New Delhi.

Dwivedi, who has also held the position of the general secretary of the grand old party in the past, sat in the front row with Bhagwat, Sadhvi Rithambra, Union minister Smriti Irani and other spiritual leaders.

‘Gita Mahotsav’ is an event on the Hindu holy book Gita.

(With inputs from PTI)