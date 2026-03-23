PM silent about assault on Iran, his LS speech dialogue-baazi: Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi’s statement in Lok Sabha included “bluster on India’s economic growth record” and termed his reference to the pandemic “concerning”. (ANI, PTI Photos)

The Congress on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not condemning the US-Israel strikes on Iran during his address in Lok Sabha on the West Asia conflict and delivering “an uncharacteristically short speech” which was “as usual, a masterclass in self-boasts, cowardice, and partisan dialogue-baazi.”

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi’s statement in Lok Sabha included “bluster on India’s economic growth record” and termed his reference to the pandemic “concerning”. He described the BJP-led NDA government’s response to Covid-19 pandemic as “uniquely catastrophic.”

“Not a single word was uttered in condemnation of the continued US-Israeli air assaults on Iran. Iran’s attack on the Gulf countries and the Strait of Hormuz are, to be sure, completely unacceptable — but so is the relentless bombing of Iran with the objective of regime change and state collapse,” Ramesh said.