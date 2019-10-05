Congress issues showcause notice to Rae Bareli MLA

The Congress on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh for participating in the special 36-hour session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly despite party’s decision to boycott it on October 2.

Advertising

The party has given her two days’ time to reply to the notice or face necessary action.

Congress Legislature Party Leader Aajy Kumar Lallu said that Aditi should resign from the party and contest on her own, rather than indulging in such indiscipline.

“On October 2, a special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was convened and the Congress had decided to boycott it. You were informed about it personally, but you did not follow the instructions of the party and also broke the whip,” read the notice to Singh, issued by Congress Legislature Party Leader Lallu. It further read, “You actively participated in the proceedings of the House, which is an extreme indiscipline and will be considered as (an) anti-party activity. Give your explanation about this indiscipline and anti-party activity within (the) next two days or necessary action will be taken against you.”

Earlier in the day, a section of Congress workers in Rae Bareli took out a protest march, demanding Aditi’s resignation and alleging that she was under the influence of BJP.