Congress: Internal issues like J&K ‘internationalised’ under Modi govt

Days after the UAE’s envoy to the US said that his country is mediating between India and Pakistan to help them reach a “healthy and functional” relationship, the Congress Monday questioned the government’s approach.

“We have seen reports of a UAE diplomat claiming to have brokered contacts between India and Pakistan. It has been one of the successes of Indian diplomacy since the 1972 Simla agreement to ensure that we deal with Pakistan bilaterally, and to prevent foreign mediation,” Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said.

“Under this government not only are others now mediating between India and Pakistan but our internal affairs like J&K have been internationalized… We hope that our government sees reason and returns to India’s tried and tested policies.”