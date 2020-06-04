Clarify if Chinese have entered our territory… take nation, Oppn into confidence: Congress

“Can GOI (Government of India) please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India,” Gandhi asked. “Can GOI (Government of India) please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India,” Gandhi asked.

A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed Chinese presence in sizeable numbers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the Congress Wednesday asked the government to clarify whether Chinese soldiers have entered Indian territory.

The Congress asked the government not to behave like an “ostrich in the sand” and take the country and the opposition into confidence on the stand-off with China.

While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Can GOI (Government of India) please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India?”, party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi raised questions on a fact-check put out by the government on Singh’s statement Tuesday.

Singhvi was referring to a tweet by the PIB Tuesday that “the Minister was referring to differing perceptions of LAC & presence of Chinese troops. It is being misinterpreted as if Chinese troops entered Indian side of LAC.”

“The Congress party is very clear that on matters of national security and national interest… we stand with the nation… but please take us into confidence, you will be benefited,” Singhvi said.

