Congress: Hold polls for 2 Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat together

The Congress on Thursday expressed apprehensions regarding elections to two Rajya Sabha seats from Gujarat that fell vacant after Amit Shah and Smriti Irani won in the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that since both seats have fallen vacant together, elections for them should be held together too otherwise it “would be mockery of our constitutional ethos” and “would be completely contrary to conventions because this has happened earlier in Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and other states”.

If the elections are held together, the Congress, which has 77 seats in Gujarat Assembly, stands a chance to win one. But if the elections happen on different dates, the BJP, which has 99 seats in the Assembly, is likely to win both.

It is to make “the nation aware, it is to make Election Commission aware that any such game should be throttled at the inception because they are unconstitutional games, which constitutional functionaries cannot and should not play”, Singhvi said, and demanded that the Election Commission hold the elections together.

On former ISRO chief G Madhavan Nair’s comment that the Congress delayed Chandrayaan 2, the Congress leader said that as an organisation, ISRO has “no business to criticise government”.