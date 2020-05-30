Congress hits out at Solicitor General remarks in SC

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar

The Congress on Friday came down heavily on Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for accusing some high courts of running a parallel government and questioning the personal commitment of those who had approached the top court over the plight of migrant workers.

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar said “the reported spat between the Solicitor General and a former minister is a new low in the rapidly declining quality of Courtroom discourse”.

He was referring to the courtroom conversation between Mehta and former Law minister Kapil Sibal Thursday.

“A law officer, as an officer of the Court cannot seek to diminish another officer of the Court in the exercise of his professional rights nor was the Counsel right in dishing out a monetary sum as his contribution, consistent with the finer traditions of charity,”

Kumar said.

