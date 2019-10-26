Congress hits out at BJP for seeking Kanda’s support in Haryana

The Congress hit out at the BJP on Friday for seeking support of Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda, accused of abetting suicide of an air hostess, for forming government in the state. Congress said BJP’s efforts to rope in Kanda shows its “hunger for power.”

“Look at the statements made by Narendra Modi and Amit Shah when Gopal Kanda was a minister in the Haryana Government… when we forced him to resign after registration of a case and also removed him from ministership. What was BJP’s stance then and what is the kind of doublespeak they are doing today. This shows the party’s level of hunger for power,” said Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala.

He added that people of Haryana have rejected the BJP which had been talking about winning over 75 seats. “They have not even touched the majority mark. They have no right to form the government. Defections are again into play with allurement of money, power and positions being the sole criteria for formation of government.”

Congress’s women’s wing chief Sushmita Dev wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah reminding him that the BJP’s women’s wing had protested against Kanda. “The party which has given the slogan of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao…and that too from Haryana’s soil…the same party today is crowning those accused of exploiting women…,” she said.