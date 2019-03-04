Balakot air strike: PM Modi raising questions, not us, Congress hits back

WHILE DISTANCING itself from senior party leader Digivijaya Singh’s statement that the central government should provide evidence of the IAF airstrike in Balakot, the Congress on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself was raising questions on the February 26 action.

“The Opposition is not raising questions on the airstrike. The Prime Minister himself is doing that. The Prime Minister has said that if India had Rafale jets, the results would have been different. What does that statement mean? If India does not have Rafale jets today, it is the Prime Minister who is directly responsible for that. Had he not cancelled the contract and earlier negotiations to accommodate his own cronies, the Rafale jets would have come by now,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said at a press conference.

He said Modi’s statement has “long-term implications”.

“The Prime Minister has said that things would have been different. What would have been different, Mr Prime Minister? And if the reports are correct that one of our MIG-21s actually shot down an F-16, then what is the different expectation that the Prime Minister is talking about? So who is raising questions on the airstrike? Not the Opposition. It is the Prime Minister of India himself who is raising questions on the airstrike and this is absolutely unprecedented,” he said.

“Then you have a minister in the union government, S S Ahluwalia, close confidante of Prime Minister Modi, who is saying that the airstrikes were meant to warn Pakistan and not kill terrorists…what do these statements mean. Who is actually playing with national interests and dampening the morale of the armed forces. The Prime Minister should answer…give a clarification to the country,” Tewari said.

Distancing the party from Singh’s earlier statement that India should give evidence the way the US government did on Osama bin Laden, Tewari said: “We never asked for evidence. We are not asking for evidence. We have confidence and trust in our armed forces. However, when the Prime Minister of India himself raises questions and when members of the union government themselves raise questions and give statements saying the intent of the air strikes was to warn Pakistan and not kill terrorists…it is a matter of concern”