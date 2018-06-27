Congress hits back over PM’s remarks on Emergency: Modi crueller than Aurangzeb

Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala (Files) Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala (Files)

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family over the Emergency on Tuesday, the Congress hit back, calling the Prime Minister a dictator crueller than Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The Opposition party said the mandate Modi got in 2014 was not against the Emergency and argued that he was simply trying to divert attention from his failures by raking up the 43-year-old issue.

“Narendra Modi, a dictator emperor crueller than Aurangzeb today gave the country a lecture on democracy and the 21-month Emergency imposed 43 years ago. He forgot that Aurangzeb had only locked up his father, but Modi — the modern day Aurangzeb — has in the last 49 months, incarcerated democracy itself,” Congress communication department Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

Responding to Modi’s comment that the Congress had misused the Constitution for “one family”, Surjewala said Indira Gandhi waged a battle 43 years ago for abolition of privy purses of erstwhile rulers of Indian states and the zamindari system and for nationalisation of banks to take them away from big capitalists and open their doors to the poor.

“That battle was against hoarders, profiteers and money lenders to free the poor. These elements enjoyed the patronage of the Jan Sangh and the Janata Party. The ideology of the Jan Sangh and the Janata Party at that time was to provide benefits to princes, zamindars, profiteers, money leaders and a handful of big people. The suit-boot government of Modi is reflective of the same ideology,” he said.

Apologise for past sins: BJP to Cong

Reacting to the Congress’s remark comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, BJP media cell head Anil Baluni said that it was unfortunate that the Congress made such remarks instead of apologising for the party’s sins in the past. “Rahul Gandhi had a chance to apologise for the past sins of Congress party. But instead of apologising, Congress is using abusive language for PM…” Baluni said.

