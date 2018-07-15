Congress hits back at ‘leader of liars’- Modi

The Congress, it said, was the only party that had taken all religions, castes, communities, sects, classes along since its inception. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) The Congress, it said, was the only party that had taken all religions, castes, communities, sects, classes along since its inception. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Azamgarh that he had read in newspapers that Rahul Gandhi had said that the Congress was a party of Muslims, the Congress described him as “jhoothon ke sardar” — the leader of liars. The Congress, it said, was the only party that had taken all religions, castes, communities, sects, classes along since its inception.

“And that tradition has been followed by Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and now Rahul Gandhi. We respect people of all religions and castes and their views, unlike Modi who indulges in the politics of shamshan-kabristan, the politics of division, the politics of violence to reap votes,” Congress spokesperson Pramod Tiwari told reporters.

AICC communication department head Randeep Surjewala accused the Prime Minister of “spreading the poison of hatred and division in the society” in his Azamgarh speech.

“The truth is that Modi has become blind like Dhritarashtra in his desperation to take revenge (badle ki aag) upon the Congress and Rahul Gandhi.” The Prime Minister, Surjewala said, was frightened and frustrated because of his failures.

“Ignoring the dignity of his office, he was seen today spreading lies against Rahulji and Manmohan Singh to mislead the nation… the people want answers to several questions — when will black money to the tune of Rs 80 lakh crore stashed abroad be brought back? When will they get Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts, what happened to the promise of creating two crore jobs a year, when will the prices of petrol and diesel come down, when will farmers get justice, when will atrocities against Dalits stop, when will attacks at the border come to an end, when will achchhe din come…,” Surjewala said.

Modi had said that reading about Rahul’s statement on Congress being a party of Muslims had not surprised him because “when Manmohan Singh was the PM, he had said that Muslims have the first right over natural resources”. The Congress has denied the statement attributed to Rahul.

Congress communication department head Divya Spandana tweeted, “Modi ji, Jhooth bolna paap hai, nadi kinare saap hai, kaali maa aayegi, tumko utha le jayegi…”, a children’s limerick that translates roughly as “Modiji, it is a sin to lie, there is a snake by the riverside, you will be punished by Kaali”.

