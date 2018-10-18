Congress has no issue in Madhya Pradesh, its strategy based on lies: PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma.) Prime minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo by Anil Sharma.)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of preparing a strategy based on lies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and said the opposition party has three Chief Minister candidates and over a dozen others have the same aspiration. During an interaction with the BJP’s booth-level workers in five Lok Sabha constituencies — Hoshangabad in MP, Chatra in Jharkhand, Pali in Rajasthan, Ghazipur in UP and Mumbai (North) — through video conferencing via the NaMo app.

When a party worker from Hoshangabad alleged that Congress was indulging in propaganda on lies for the MP polls, the Prime Minister said, “Congress is in a condition that three chief ministerial candidates in the state are busy pulling each other’s leg and over a dozen others are in the second line who are not speaking presently but they are playing games to raise themselves if those three get out of the race…where over a dozen people have aspirations for the CM post, what will they do for your development? They neither have any policy nor an intention of development. In that situation, they are busy drawing strategy based on falsehoods.”

Modi added that it was the responsibility of the BJP workers to “expose such strategies”.

The Prime Minister also said the BJP’s opponents in MP do not have issues. “Our development work has depressed them so much that they have stooped to rubbish activities. To oppose, sometimes they come out with a flyover of Pakistan and sometimes they show a photograph of Bangladesh. Sometimes fake news and sometimes misleading photographs.”

He said the Shivraj Singh Chauhan government has done so much work for the welfare of people from every section that it was impossible for the Congress to raise questions on these works.

The Prime Minister also said the Congress was depressed, disappointed and has lost ground in the state. “In MP, Congress has no agenda of development. It appears that they are left with nothing to oppose,” he said.

On remarks from the Congress leaders on the Statue of Unity, which is going to unveiled on October 31, he said Congress was spreading falsehood to mislead people and accused the party of insulting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Prime Minister said Congress was not criticising him or the Gujarat government but were expressing their “hatred” against Patel. “History is witness to how much hatred and disrespect was in their (Congress) heart against Patel. They can not accept that a son of a poor farmer family, who had risen in his life with hard work, becomes part of history…sometimes they call Statue of Unity ‘made in China’ and sometimes compare it with shoes… they are insulting Sardar Patel,” he said, adding, “laanat hai aisi rajneeti par (shame on such politics).”

The Prime Minister said Congess had treated Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Acharya Kripalani and Bhimrao Ambedkar and a number of other great personalities in the same manner.

