Congress has double standards on women’s Bill: Prakash Javadekar

With Congress president Rahul Gandhi asking the government to expedite the women’s reservation Bill, the BJP Monday accused the opposition party of double standards, as it is in alliance with parties that have opposed the Bill.

Asking the Congress whether it had taken letters of support from parties that had opposed the legislation, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said, “It is the Congress which is sitting with those opposed to the Bill. It is the Congress which is in alliance with those who had opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill. So will the Congress now come out of the alliance, or will it get the letters of support from those parties?”

“This shows the double standards of the Congress, as it is in alliance with those who opposed the legislation,” he said. Javadekar was referring to the RJD, which had earlier opposed the women’s quota Bill — the parties are in alliance in Bihar.

Javadekar maintained that the BJP had supported the Bill when it was introduced during the UPA tenure.

