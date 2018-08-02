Congress has compromised India’s sovereignty on NRC issue, says Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley also accused Mamata Banerjee of changing her position on the issue of infiltration from Bangladesh. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Arun Jaitley also accused Mamata Banerjee of changing her position on the issue of infiltration from Bangladesh. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday accused the Congress of compromising India’s sovereignty on the Assam NRC issue. He said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must realise that India’s sovereignty is not a “play thing”.

“The Congress was the mainstream party of Indian politics. It has increasingly started taking fringe position. Siding with the ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang was one such illustration. It is now compromising the sovereignty of India. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee must realise that India’s sovereignty is not a play thing. Sovereignty and citizenship are the soul of India. Imported votebanks are not,” Jaitley wrote in an article titled ‘National Register of Citizens –Sovereignty vs Vote Bank’ on the BJP website.

Jaitley said that the principal duty of any government is to defend its borders, prevent trespassing and make the life of country’s citizens safe and secure.

Jaitley also accused the West Bengal chief minister of changing her position on the issue of infiltration from Bangladesh.

“India’s sovereignty is paying a heavy price because of the quality of its political discourse. Though Mrs. Indira Gandhi and Mr. Rajiv Gandhi took a particular position in 1972 and 1985 for the deletion and deportation of foreigners, Rahul Gandhi takes a contrarian position and his party turns turtle. Similarly, the BJP ally of 2005, Ms. Mamata Banerjee, took a particular position. As a federal front leader, she now talks to the contrary. Can India’s sovereignty be decided by such fickle minds and fragile hands?” Jaitley wrote.

Talking about the consequences of illegal migration, he wrote that in the 50 years between 1961 and 2011, the majority community in Assam has grown 2.4 times, while the minority has grown 3.9 times, impacting the demography of the state.

“A desperate argument has been given that this is a human rights cause. A refugee on account of persecution may have a humanitarian consideration. Illegal migration does not have it. There is not fundamental right to any person to do so,” Jaitley said.

