Congress govt in Rajasthan sent Rs 36 lakh bill for sending Kota students: UP govt

Amid the ongoing row with the Congress over the latter arranging buses for ferrying stranded migrants, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday said that the Congress government in Rajasthan has sent them a bill of Rs 36.36 lakh for sending students from Kota last month.

Claiming Rs 19 lakh has already been paid to Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation for fuel prices, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s media adviser Mritunjay Kumar said the demand of Rs 36 lakh exposed the “inhuman” face of the Rajasthan government.

About 12,000 students from UP, studying in Kota for engineering and medical entrance exams were brought back to the state in the third week of April.

The UP government said it had sent 560 buses to ferry students. But as the number was more than expected, it requested Rajasthan government to send the remaining students to Fatehpur Sikri and Jhansi on UP-Rajasthan border on their own buses, Kumar said.

