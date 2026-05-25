Congress govt betrayed people of Karnataka, says BJP chief Nitin Nabin

BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday targeted the Congress government in Karnataka, alleging that the administration had “betrayed” the people of the state and diverted its focus away from development and welfare activities over the past three years.

Speaking during his two-day visit to Karnataka, Nabin said the ruling Congress in the state was plagued by internal conflicts and accused its leaders of “using power for personal interests” rather than governance.

“The Karnataka government has deceived the people here over the past three years, betrayed the trust of the people, and because of their internal conflicts, public welfare works have taken a back seat,” he said.