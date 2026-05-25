Congress govt betrayed people of Karnataka, says BJP chief Nitin Nabin

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BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday targeted the Congress government in Karnataka, alleging that the administration had “betrayed” the people of the state and diverted its focus away from development and welfare activities over the past three years.
Speaking during his two-day visit to Karnataka, Nabin said the ruling Congress in the state was plagued by internal conflicts and accused its leaders of “using power for personal interests” rather than governance.
“The Karnataka government has deceived the people here over the past three years, betrayed the trust of the people, and because of their internal conflicts, public welfare works have taken a back seat,” he said.
He indirectly referred to the ‘power tussle’ between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar.
Claiming that the state government was disconnected from public concerns, Nabin said, “The government here has nothing to do with the interests of the people. The leaders running this government are using the government and power merely as instruments for themselves.” He alleged that developmental and welfare programmes in Karnataka had suffered due to the Congress government’s priorities.
Nabin’s maiden Karnataka visit since taking over as the BJP president has triggered speculation that B Y Vijayendra will continue to lead the party’s state unit for a second term.
Nabin had breakfast with BJP leaders at the residence of veteran leader B S Yediyurappa, who is Vijayendra’s father and a member of the party’s Parliamentary Board. The breakfast meeting, where Vijayendra played host, was quickly interpreted as a reflection of where the power centre resided in the state BJP. —PTI Inputs
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