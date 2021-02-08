Congress got over 500 nomination papers of SAD candidates rejected: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Stating that Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh also “could not escape responsibility for the current lawlessness in the state”, the SAD chief said that the encouragement given to goons would backfire and prove costly to Punjabis in days to come. (File)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said that the Congress government in Punjab had “murdered democracy by supervising the cancellation of more than 500 nomination papers of SAD candidates” for the forthcoming municipal elections.

Talking to reporters in Bathinda after addressing ward meetings ahead of municipal corporation polls, Sukhbir alleged that the Congress government had become a party to cancellation of nomination papers of the opposition and had misused civil and police officials for this purpose. “Even the State Election Commission (SEC) has been silenced and has become a mute spectator to the high-handedness of Congress legislators and leaders.”

He also claimed that the government was using state agencies to browbeat SAD candidates and their supporters. “While the police force is dissuading candidates to withdraw from the fray while citing its helplessness to protect them, civil supply officers as well as health and drug inspectors are carrying out raids on premises of businesses of SAD candidates to intimidate them. I warn officers indulging in such malpractices that they will be taken to task once the SAD forms a government in the state. We will form a commission to identify and punish such officers,” he added.

Stating that Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh also “could not escape responsibility for the current lawlessness in the state”, the SAD chief said that the encouragement given to goons would backfire and prove costly to Punjabis in days to come. “Even in open and shut cases like that against the brother-in-law of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who had been accused of abetment to suicide, the police was extending protection to the accused. We will take all such cases to their logical conclusion once we form government, he added.

He also accused local legislator and state Finance Minister Manpreet Badal of befooling the people of the city and doing nothing for them last four years. He said the finance minister “had made many promises including ensuring that the Bathinda Refinery does not wind up and that he would get one industry to the city every month. “Manpreet Badal has not succeeded in implementing even one of these promises even as all development work in the city has come to a standstill under his leadership”.

Speaking about work done by the SAD, Sukhbir claimed, “We have always been dedicated towards the people. During our ten years in government we made Bathinda a model city. The city experienced all round development and institutions with Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal playing a key role in getting AIIMS and Central University institutions into the city.”

He claimed that the underprivileged also benefited due to a number of social welfare schemes started for them under the leadership of Parkash Singh Badal. He said people had witnessed money being distributed among the people during the SAD-led government but now they were witnessing the “loot of the masses by Manpreet Badal”.