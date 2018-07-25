Congress gives notice for privilege motion; accuses PM, Defence Minister of ‘misleading’ Lok Sabha on Rafale deal

Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a debate on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament last Friday (LSTV GRAB via PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi during a debate on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament last Friday (LSTV GRAB via PTI)

The Congress on Tuesday gave separate notices in Lok Sabha and sought permission to move privilege motions against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, contending that they “deliberately misled” the House on price of Rafale fighter jets. The notices, signed by Mallikarjun Kharge, M Veerappa Moily, K V Thomas, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Rajeev Satav, referred to the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister’s statements on the Rafale deal during the debate on the no-confidence motion on July 20.

The Congress referred to Modi’s statement that the demand for revealing the purchase price of Rafale jets was against the country’s interest and had to be contradicted by both Indian and French governments.

The party argued that the “government of France in its statement had nowhere contradicted what was demanded in the House by the Opposition, which is to disclose the purchase price of Rafale jet fighters. It had merely referred to the 2008 Confidentiality Agreement. The Prime Minister was fully aware that the 2008 Confidentiality Agreement is regarding defence cooperation, including acquisition, purchase and transfer of technology between the two countries….”

The Congress stated: “The 2008 agreement does not state, that ‘Commercial Costs’ of Procurement of Defence Deals cannot be revealed. Article 1 of the 2008 agreement clearly defines ‘Classified Information and Material’ as ‘material which requires protection…in the interest of national security….’ It is not specific to Rafale jet fighters, and nowhere prohibits disclosure of purchase price to Parliament.”

The Congress called Modi’s remark that the acquisition was fully transparent as “factually incorrect, untrue and deliberately made with the intention to mislead the House.”

As for Sitharaman, the notice said her statement — that commercial cost of the aircraft cannot be revealed due to the confidentiality agreement — was “absolutely false.”

Since 2014, India has had 4 revolving Raksha Mantris. Now we know why. It gave the PM space to personally re-negotiate RAFALE with the French. India has had 4 “RAFALE Mantris”. But, none of them know what really transpired in France. Except the PM. But he won’t speak! pic.twitter.com/exNkm9mn8T — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today tweeted, “Since 2014, India has had 4 revolving Raksha Mantris. Now we know why. It gave PM space to personally re-negotiate RAFALE with the French. India has had 4 “RAFALE Mantris”. But, none of them know what really transpired in France. Except the PM. But he won’t speak!”

