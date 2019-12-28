Rahul Gandhi says ‘NRC, NPR more disastrous than demonetisation’

Congress leaders Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Congress leaders Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the National Popular Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will prove to be “more disastrous for the people” than the note ban in November 2016.

Speaking on the sidelines of the party’s 135th foundation day at the AICC headquarters in the national capital, Rahul alleged that the basic idea behind the exercises was to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media outside the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media outside the AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

“His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets of those 15 people,” he said, referring to his allegation that the government was working for the benefit of “15 crony capitalists”.

“This will be more disastrous for the people than demonetisation. This will have twice the impact of demonetization,” he added.

Congress interim president Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi arrives at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

In Mumbai, the Maharashtra unit of the Congress took out a flag march between the August Kranti Maidan and the statue of Lokmanya Tilak near Girgaum Chowpatty with the message of ‘Save Bharat-Save Constitution’.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other state unit leaders participated in the march, which began after the flag-hoisting ceremony at Tejpal Hall near August Kranti Maidan.

Congress protests at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran) Congress protests at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Saturday. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)

It was in this hall the foundation of the Congress party was laid in 1885. Party leaders and workers also paid homage at the martyrs’ memorial at August Kranti Maidan.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd