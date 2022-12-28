Cong’s 138th foundation day: Rahul yatra is rejuvenating party workers, says Kharge

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has set in motion a pushback against “hatred, price rise and unemployment” in the country, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday, appealing to the people to join the march to resist the “relentless attacks” on India’s fundamental spirit.

Addressing the party’s 138th foundation day event at the AICC headquarters here, Kharge said that the yatra, which will resume on January 3, has started rejuvenating crores of Congress workers across the country.

“The fundamental spirit of India is being attacked relentlessly. Across the country, pits of hatred are being dug. People are suffering due to price rise, unemployment but the government is not concerned,” Kharge said.

Recalling the Congress’s history, Kharge said in every successful milestone of independent India, the Congress’s imprint will be found. He said many countries which gained independence around the time India did have slipped into autocratic forms of government.

India, on the other hand, made rapid progress in various sectors, he said. “This didn’t happen on its own. It is an outcome of the Congress’s faith in democracy, its inclusive ideology, its belief in scientific temperament. Because of its full trust on the Constitution which guarantees equal rights and equal opportunities to everyone,” said Kharge.

“In the first Cabinet of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, five out of 14 ministers were not from the Congress. This was done to strengthen Indian democracy and also reflects that spirit of taking everyone together,” he said.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leader Rahul Gandhi and many others were present on the occasion. Kharge also unfurled the party’s flag on the occasion. Later, he attended an event in Mumbai, where the Congress was established in 1885, to mark the foundation day.

“I am proud that I am a part of such an organisation which chose the path of truth, non-violence and struggle in every situation and always took every step in public interest,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

In his speech, Kharge also highlighted the achievements of the UPA government, led by the Congress, between 2004 and 2014 when laws such as the RTI, RTE, MGNREGA, National Food Security Act and Forest Rights Act were enacted.

Kharge said the Congress will have to ensure that more young people, women, people from deprived communities, as well as intellectuals to deepen the inclusive nature of the party and the “fight against divisive elements”.

“This has begun with Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is acting as a sanjeevani in rejuvenating crores of Congress workers across the country. The yatra has shown that the Congress’s ideology is receiving huge support and that has rattled our rivals. For the country’s better future, I appeal to people to join this struggle and the yatra,” said the Congress president.