Congress fooling farmers with loan waiver promise: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday slammed the Congress saying that it was indulging in “politics of lies and deceit” and that it had earlier “fooled” the country with the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ and was now doing the same with the slogan of ‘farm loan waiver’.

Advertising

Addressing a rally here, the PM also attacked the Congress for its failure to get justice for the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims and not getting Kartarpur Gurdwara included in the country at the time of Independence even though the country had a right over it. He also accused Congress of “spreading lies” to weaken soldiers and the defence forces.

“Those who have a history of playing with national security and who have till date been spreading lies to weaken the soldiers… those who have a history of mercilessly killing thousands of Sikhs and those who give the post of CM as a prize to those accused…” he said.

Hitting out at Congress for indulging in “politics of lies and deceit”, Modi said that Congress did not implement Swaminathan report despite a long standing demand of the farmers. “Till the time Congress was in power at the Centre, it kept putting off a decision on this,” he said.

Advertising

He said that the Congress made a similar announcement in 2018 in Karnataka too. “Media reports say only a few farmers have been given waiver… In Punjab too, Congress fooled farmers on loan waiver promise…” he said.

On the 1984 riot victims and conviction of Sajjan Kumar, Modi said, “The guilty should be punished, Congress leaders should be punished, this was a demand of the entire country. People of one family suppressed files… Our government set up an SIT and the result is before you,” he said.