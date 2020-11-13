Congress: FM announcements another bid to manage headlines about economy

P Chidambaram

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government in the wake of the RBI report suggesting that India has entered a technical recession, the Congress on Thursday said the Centre does not have a plan to revive the economy which continues to be in “dire straits”. The party argued that the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is another attempt to deflect the attention of the people and manage headlines about the economy.

“India has entered into recession for the first time in history. Mr Modi’s actions have turned India’s strength into its weakness,” senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh said the announcements made by the Finance Minister with “much fanfare” is an attempt to hide and bury the hard fact that the economy is in recession.

“None of these allocations announced today will be spent before March 31. I think the FM knows that, the Expenditure Secretary knows that and yet they go ahead and announce allocations which money will not be spent before March 31,” Chidambaram said. “So, don’t be carried away by these grand numbers that are being announced as extra expenditure,” he added.

