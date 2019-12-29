Congress holds flag marches to ‘Save Constitution, Save India’

Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati on Saturday. (Dasarath Deka) Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati on Saturday. (Dasarath Deka)

On its 135th foundation day on Saturday, the Congress stepped up its attack on the BJP-led central government over the CAA, NPR and NRC, carrying out “flag marches” across the country to take its “Save Constitution-Save India” message to the people. Thousands of Congress workers and leaders hit the streets in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Jaipur to denounce the government’s “anti-people policies”.

Addressing a rally against the CAA in Guwahati, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Union government is scared of the people’s voice and wants to crush it, and the RSS cannot be allowed to “control” Assam.

Rahul subsequently visited families of two youths killed, allegedly in police firing on protesters earlier this month: Sam Stafford in Guwahati, and Dipanjal Das in Chhaygaon, about 50 km west in Kamrup district.

During the rally, the former Congress president said: “In the whole country, wherever the BJP goes it spreads hatred. People are protesting. What is the need to shoot them? What is the need to take lives? But no, BJP people do not want to listen to the voice of the people, the voice of youth, the voice of mothers and sisters. They are scared of your voice. They want to crush it and kill youths.

“If people have something to say and they are saying it peacefully… there is no need to thrash them and shoot them.”

“We will not allow the BJP and RSS to attack Assam’s history, language and culture. Nagpur will not run Assam; RSS chaddi-wale will not run Assam,” he said, referring to the Sangh’s headquarters in Nagpur and their former uniform of khakhi knickers.

The people of Assam will run Assam, Rahul, the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, added.

Slamming the Narendra Modi government on economic slowdown and rising unemployment, Rahul said, “But neither the Prime Minister nor the Assam Chief Minister will say anything on the economy. Through demonetisation and GST, Narendra Modi has destroyed the power of Bharat Mata. But Narendra Modi will say nothing about this. His only work is to divide the people of India and spread hatred.”

Delhi

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a flag-hoisting ceremony at AICC headquarters, Rahul Gandhi said that basic idea of the government’s latest exercises is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not,

“This whole tamasha that is going on is notebandi no. 2. This will be more disastrous for the people than demonetisation. This will have twice the impact of demonetisation. His (PM Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets of those 15 people,” he said.

On the BJP calling him a “liar”, Rahul said, “You would have seen my tweet. You would have seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in which he is saying there are no detention centres in India and you would have seen the video of the detention centre. You can decide who is lying.” —PTI

Uttar Pradesh

Virtually equating the ruling BJP government with the British, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that the country is fighting an ideology that it had fought against during the freedom struggle.

Speaking at the UP Congress headquarters in Lucknow, she said, “Today in the country, there are such powers in the government with whom we had a historical clash. We are at present fighting an ideology against which we fought during the freedom struggle. Today the country is in trouble. If we do not raise our voice, we will be proved to be cowards.” —PTI

Kerala

The Congress in Kerala took out a “Maha Rally” to Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram demanding suspension of the CAA and stop the NRC.

Addressing party workers, former Union Finance minister P Chidambaram said, “Our demand is to suspend CAA and to completely stop NRC… we will continue to fight until they are met.”

“The CAA destroys the very basis of our Constitution. If they had two-thirds of majority in Parliament, they would have amended the Constitution,” the Congress leader claimed. Since the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre was unable to amend the Constitution, they are amending it through the “backdoor,” he said.

Noting that it was not a fight between Muslims and the Constitution, the Congress veteran said that not just Muslims, but people cutting across religions had come out on streets against the CAA. —PTI

