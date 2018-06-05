Congress fires fresh salvo at BJP government, says farmers not getting their dues

Leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani hit back at BJP’s Vijay Rupani government Leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani hit back at BJP’s Vijay Rupani government

A day after the BJP government rejected Congress’s demand for holding a special session of the Assembly to discuss various issues, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani on Monday hit back at the Vijay Rupani government, saying that it was neglecting farmers in the state.

Stating that the government is denying farmers crop insurance dues despite charging premium from them, Dhanani said, “I would have welcomed any announcement regarding payment of remunerative prices, or loan waiver. However, the government forcibly recovered premium from the farmers and transferred it to private firms.”

He said that the farmers had been forced to throw their produce on the roads while the government is trying to crush their protest. On Sunday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja had said that there was “no need for a special session as no new issue was raised by the Opposition in the past two months”. He had said, “When the Assembly was in session, the Congress wasted time in creating ruckus in the House. By demanding a special session, Congress wants to remain in media glare,” he said.

Meanwhile, on rumours of local Congress leaders allegedly switching over to the BJP, Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said that the party was confident its members would remain loyal to it. He said that while the party had not moved anyone to a safe house, the BJP was misusing its power.

