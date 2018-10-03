Congress files complaint about renewal of mining leases in Goa

Goa Assembly bypolls: Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Parrikar (left) faces Congress’ Girish Chodankar. Goa Assembly bypolls: Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Parrikar (left) faces Congress’ Girish Chodankar.

The Congress on Wednesday filed a complaint with the state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police against Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and others regarding renewal of iron ore mining leases.

State Congress chief Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Chandrakant Kavlekar filed the complaint against Parrikar, previous chief minister Laxmikant Parsekar, former Mines Secretary Pawan Kumar Sain, Director of Mines and Geology Prasanna Acharya and Secretary to the chief minister Krishna Murthy.

The complaint accused them of renewing iron ore mining leases with undue haste, violating various laws in the process. The mining leases were renewed by the government during the earlier term of chief minister Parrikar and later by the Parsekar-led government.

The Supreme Court, in February 2018, quashed all 88 mining leases which had been renewed by the state government. The Congress cited the apex court’s ruling in its complaint, saying the court has noted the undue haste in renewal of leases.

Police should register a case in this regard, the opposition party demanded.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App