Congress responsible for farmers’s suicide in Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani on Thursday blamed successive Congress governments in the state for the increase in the number of farmer suicides as they did not complete Narmada dam project on time, he also accused them of ruining agriculture in Saurashtra and ‘parching people to death.’

Addressing a public meeting near the site of Shetrunji dam in Palitana taluka of Rajkot district, Rupani reiterated his accusation of Congress government not completing the Narmada dam project and also for thwarting BJPs attempt to complete the key project.

“For years, Saurashtra kept on longing for drinking water, let aside their need for irrigation water there was shortage of drinking water. Villages and towns of the region were struggling, women had to walk miles for a potful of water. We have seen such scenes. I want to ask my friends from Congress why you did not complete the Narmada dam project on time after laying its foundation stone in 1960. But they are not answering my question. For years, lakhs of cusecs of water drained into the sea even as Saurashtra, Kutch and north Gujarat went thirsty. For seven years, you did not give permission to install gates (on Narmada dam) because Modi was an eyesore for you. You committed the sin of parching people of Gujarat to death for seven years,” said the CM.

Rupani underlined how Narendra Modi had given permission to install gates on the Narmada dam 17 days after he took oath as the Prime Minister of the country but the Congress caused only delays, forcing farmers to commit suicide. “Modi gave permission to install gates on the 17th day after becoming Prime Minister. Why did you not allow it for seven years? You must explain this to the people of Gujarat. Why did you not complete the dam project on time? Had the project been completed on time, just imagine the progress Saurashtra and Gujarat would have made during that period! If you give water and electricity to farmers of Saurashtra, they have the capacity to produce food for entire world. Why did you not give them water and electricity on time? Instead, you are shedding crocodile tears in the name of farmers. Congress has committed grave sins for years. Aa jagat no taat, pani ane vijli mate fafa rahyo. Jagat no taat, ruvey deen raat. Atmahatyao vadhti gai. Ena mul ma tame loko chho. Tena karne Saurashtra ni kheti bhangi. Saurashtrano khedut denama dubto gayo, tame koi divas vichar no karyo. (Farmers were pleading for water and electricity. They were crying day and night and incidents of suicides kept on increasing. You are the root cause of it. Agriculture suffered in Saurashtra for lack of irrigation water and farmers of the region kept on being buried under mountains of debts. You never thought about them),” he said.

The Gujarat CM inaugurated the second phase of link-II of Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation Yojana (SAUNI), the Rs 18000 crore ambitious project to divert floodwaters of Narmada dam to 115 reservoirs of Saurashtra region by a 1300-kilometre long network of giant pipelines to augment irrigation facilities and provide drinking water. The inauguration comes just week ahead of Parliamentary election.

The CM’s statement comes in wake of a string of suicides by farmers in Saurashtra, the region which is facing a drought this year, allegedly because of crop failure due to deficient monsoon and rising debts. More than half-a-dozen farmer suicides have been reported in the region over the last four months.

Rupani claimed that because of the speedy implementation of the Narmada project, the state government had prevented migration of people from Saurashtra while people in other states and countries, he said, were migrating as far away as 500 kilometres in search of water. “After Modi took over as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001, the BJP government in the state lifted water of eaves to ridge and 115 dams of Saurashtra will be filled up with Narmada water by connecting them with Narmada dam by the network of SAUNI Yojana at the cost of Rs 18,000 crore,” said the CM.

Under the SAUNI project, the irrigation department has planned to lift floodwaters fed by canals of the Narmada dam and pump it to 115 dams of Saurashtra. Modi had announced the SAUNI project in 2012 during his days as Gujarat CM and the project is scheduled to be completed by end of this year. Under the project, the irrigation department is laying four trunk lines called link I, II, III and IV. First phases of these links were inaugurated in 2016-17. Modi had inaugurated second phases of link I and III in Jamnagar on Monday. On Thursday, Rupani dedicated the second phase of link-II which begins from Bhimdad dam in Botad taluka and ends in Shetrunji dam, the biggest reservoir of Saurashtra to the public. The link-II takes off from Limdi Bhogavo-II dam and tails in Raydi dam near Khambha in Amreli district. The CM also laid the foundation stone of the third land last phase of link-II.

Rupani said the inauguration the second phase of link-II of SAUNI marked a historic day for Saurashtra. “It is a historic day today for this region. Narmada dam is 550 km away from here. We are into the month of March, the beginning of summer. Can anyone imagine a dam can register a fresh inflow of water in summer? Fresh inflow can be recorded during monsoon. But in summer! And that too from 550 kilometres away. We have lifted the river 550 metres and brought the water here. We read in scriptures that Lord Shiva caught the river Ganga in his hair-bun and Bhagirath led it on the earth. We tend to think that these could be stories or there could have existed some engineering. But today, we can believe that it is possible to bring water from 550 km away and that too not a trickle but like a flooded river. For the last few days, mother Narmada (river) has been gushing and filling up dams like Ranjitsagar of Jamnagar, Nyari of Rajkot or Shetrunji dam in Saurashtra,” he said.

The CM also took potshots at Congress over the latter’s promise to waive farm loans. “For real development of state, we will have to ensure development of agriculture, make villages and farmers rich. This is the reason, we are giving farmers loans at zero interest rate. You ask leaders of Congress how much interest they used to charge when they were in power. They used to charge 16 per cent interest on farmers and today, they are promising to waive farmers’ debt. But the UPA government of Manmohan Singh and Congress (party) of Sonia Gandhi waived farm loans only once, in 2008-09, during their 10-year rule. They approved Rs 56,000 crore, once in 10 years for loan waiver. Gujarat got only 1500 crore of them. You know it well how many farmers benefited here and how many did not,” said Rupani, adding the present NDA government had decided to allot Rs75000 crore every year to pay state assistance worth Rs 6000 to small and marginal farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

He said that tenders had been floated for setting up seawater desalination plant at Jodiya, Bhavnagar, Dwarka, Veraval, Pipavav, Mundra, Mandvi and Dahej and that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already laid the foundation stone of the Jodiya plant three days ago.

Rupani also said that UPA governments which were in power from 2004 to 2014 had also failed to pay remunerative prices to farmers. “In the last 15 years, Congress made procurement worth Rs1200 crore only at minimum support price (MSP) from farmers. But our government has made Rs8000 crore worth of procurement from farmers in the last three years only,” said the CM.

Water is a very sensitive issue in agrarian Saurashtra. BJP’s performance in the region in the 2017 Assembly election was its worst in 22 years as its tally was reduced to 19 seats from 30 it had won in 2012 even as Congress improved its numbers to 28 against 15 it had won in the 2012. For the last three years, the Central government is procuring groundnut, the second most important cash crop of Saurashtra, in huge quantities.