Congress launching fake campaigns against defence forces, judiciary, RBI: Arun Jaitley

In a blistering attack on Congress, Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday accused the opposition party of launching ‘fake campaigns’ against the defence forces, judiciary and Reserve Bank. The minister, who returned from the US after medical treatment Saturday, said it is time to protect the country as well as its institutions from ‘institution wreckers’.

Recalling how the Congress-led governments used to interfere with institutions like the RBI, judiciary and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Jaitley, in a Facebook-post, sought to challenge the narrative by the Opposition that BJP had hijacked certain institutions.

“It is about time that India and its institutions are protected from these ‘institution wreckers’,” wrote Jaitley in his Facebook post titled ‘Institutions Under Attack – The Latest Fabrication’. He said the past two months have witnessed several “fake campaigns” which failed to cut much ice as falsehood does not have longevity.

On Rafale, Jaitley said the deal not only strengthens the combat ability of the Indian Air Force but saved thousands of crores for the exchequer. His remarks came after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacked the Congress over its allegations on the jet fighter deal and said the Opposition is “flogging a dead horse”.

“When its falsehood collapsed, its creators by producing half a document lost their full credibility. They forgot that truth always prevails,” Jaitley said in his post.

Accusing the Congress of organising loot on the banks between 2008-2014, Jaitley said the party is now alleging that industrial loans had been waived. “Not a single rupee was waived. On the contrary, the defaulters have been thrown out of management & Congress’s falsehood was exposed,” he said.

On RBI, Jaitley said Congress governments in the past have been liberal in asking governors of the central bank to quit. “Pt. Nehru, Mrs Indira Gandhi and subsequently Mr Yashwant Sinha had asked Governors to quit. During the UPA Government, two Governors were barely on speaking terms with the Finance Minister. Nothing of this kind has happened in the recent past,” he said.

On the recent row over CBI probe into Saradha scam, he stated that the government does not interfere in any investigative function of CBI or any other investigative agency. He said that restoring the credibility of an investigative agency is strengthening the institution and not assaulting it.

Apart from this, Jaitley also targeted the West Bengal government over not allowing UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s chopper to land and obstructing BJP’s rath yatras in the state recently. He said democracy is seriously under peril in WB. “BJP leaders can’t land, public meetings are being prevented and the Rath Yatra was disallowed. The Congress Party’s stand on multiple issues is self-contradictory. It slaughters a cow before the cameras in Kerala, and invokes the National Security Act against the cow killers in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

The Union Minister also accused the Congress of alligning with the Maoists in the recetly held elections in Chhattisgarh. The Congress uptperformed the BJP in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. “The Congress aligned with the Maoist in the recent Chhattisgarh elections. Rahul Gandhi stood shoulder to shoulder with the ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang at the Jawaharlal Nehru University. The Congress was in the forefront of defending the urban naxals in court. And yet it claims to be friend of both, the idea of India and its institutions,” Jaitley said.

