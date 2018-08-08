Congress expresses concern over safety of women

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Wednesday expressed concern over the alarming number of crimes against women recently reported across the country and questioned the centre and respective state governments for their alleged failure.

Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson of state Congress, said collective will and effort are required to reverse this “grim situation”. “The shameful incident of minor girls being raped at shelter homes run by a government-funded NGO in Bihar reflects the deep rooted nexus and total failure of the law enforcing agencies,” Sharma said.

He said the recent spate of rapes had disgraced the country. “The BJP came to power on the promise of ensuring the safety of women but things have gone from bad to worse during their rule,” he alleged.

Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, an anguished Supreme Court on Tuesday said women and girls are getting raped “left, right and centre” in the country. The apex court stressed on the need for concrete action to stop such crimes.

