Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 08, 2018
Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000 Sponsored

Five competitors, one clear winner! The best smartphone you can buy under Rs 25,000
  • Congress expresses concern over safety of women

Congress expresses concern over safety of women

Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson of state Congress, said collective will and effort are required to reverse this "grim situation".

By: PTI | Jammu | Published: August 8, 2018 7:39:32 pm
Top News

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Wednesday expressed concern over the alarming number of crimes against women recently reported across the country and questioned the centre and respective state governments for their alleged failure.

Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson of state Congress, said collective will and effort are required to reverse this “grim situation”. “The shameful incident of minor girls being raped at shelter homes run by a government-funded NGO in Bihar reflects the deep rooted nexus and total failure of the law enforcing agencies,” Sharma said.

He said the recent spate of rapes had disgraced the country. “The BJP came to power on the promise of ensuring the safety of women but things have gone from bad to worse during their rule,” he alleged.

Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, an anguished Supreme Court on Tuesday said women and girls are getting raped “left, right and centre” in the country. The apex court stressed on the need for concrete action to stop such crimes.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Watch Now
Microsoft Surface: The premium laptop
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement