Congress expels 14 rebel MLAs in Karnataka

The Congress on Tuesday expelled all fourteen rebel Karnataka MLAs who were disqualified by former Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar under the anti-defection law last week. A list sent by the party’s state unit calls for action against the MLAs for “anti-party activities.”

All the fourteen MLAs had resigned from the state legislature, and abstained from voting that led to the defeat of the Congress-JD(S) government in the trust vote, paving way for the BJP to stake claim to form the government.

Former Karnataka Speaker had earlier disqualified the MLAs under the anti-defection law, thus ending their hopes of being inducted into the BJP government. Three JD(S) MLAs were also disqualified, reducing the strength of the Assembly from 225 to 208 members.

The BJP, which formed a one-man government headed by BS Yediyurappa on July 26 after the Congress-JD(S) government lost the trust vote, has a clear majority of 105 legislators, apart from the support of one Independent MLA. The Congress strength is down to 67 and the JD(S) to 34; the House also has one BSP MLA.

The 11 Congress MLAs who were disqualified on Sunday are: Prathapgouda Patil, B C Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, S T Somashekhar, Byrathi Basavaraju, Anand Singh, Roshan Baig, N Munirathna, K Sudhakar, M T B Nagaraj and Shrimanth Patil. The three from the JD(S) are Vishwanath A H, Narayana Gowda and K Gopalaiah.

On July 25, the Speaker had disqualified Congress MLAs Ramesh Jharkiholi, Mahesh Kumatahalli and R Shankar (an Independent who later merged with Congress).