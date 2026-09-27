Piecemeal steps won’t work, Rahul Gandhi doubts stand vindicated: Congress

Stepping up its attack on the Election Commission, the Congress on Sunday said the poll panel’s proposed measures related to SIR are an admission that the exercise has been a “disaster” and asserted that the “piecemeal measures for deleted or at-risk voters will do little to mitigate this mass disenfranchisement”.

The poll panel on Saturday sought to address several concerns raised by its two commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi after The Indian Express reported the deep divide within the Election Commission over the SIR-related decisions taken over the last 10 months.

Express Investigation | 14 times in 10 months, two Election Commissioners objected on record to poll panel steps

In a statement, Congress MP and communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said: “The centrality of the ECINet software to the electoral roll preparation, its deletion of eligible voters and illegal override of EROs have not been denied. Nothing has been proposed to substantively address these issues.”