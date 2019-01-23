Congress: Election Commission must take note of misuse of govt machinery

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, the Congress hit back, accusing him of using government resources and machinery to engage in political propaganda and berate the Opposition. The party alleged that the Prime Minister has an “unhealthy mindset” and asked the Election Commission to take note of the “misuse” of official machinery.

The Congress said no Prime Minister before Modi violated traditions and standards expected of the PM’s office. “As Prime Minister what he says, he has repeatedly undermined the dignity of his own office, but he is not concerned,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said. He said the Prime Minister’s mindset is unhealthy and “it is a matter of grave national concern”.

“The Prime Minister is the principal propagandist of the BJP. He is travelling across the country and using government resources and machinery, which he can as Prime Minister for government programmes, government schemes, inauguration…but he cannot use public money and resources…to address his party meetings, to engage in political propaganda which is also abusive…berating the opposition parties. No Prime Minister has violated certain traditions and standards, ethical standards, which are expected of a Prime Minister,” Sharma said.