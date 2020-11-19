‘Congress double standards exposed, must clarify stand on Gupkar declaration’: Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister alleged Congress leaders are 'shamelessly supporting separatists as they do not want the development of Jammu and Kashmir'.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday asked the Congress to clarify its stand on the Gupkar Declaration, alleging that the national party, “by supporting it, had exposed its own double standards”.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister claimed Congress leaders are “shamelessly supporting separatists as they do not want the development of Jammu and Kashmir”.

“Jammu Kashmir ko lekar ke Congress party ka jo dohra ravaiya hai…yeh rashtriya ekta aur akhandata ke sath seedha seedha khilwar hai (The double standards of the Congress on Jammu and Kashmir is like playing with the nation’s unity and integrity),” said Adityanath.

The Congress has said it is not a part of the Gupkar alliance, but has seat-sharing arrangements “at the district level” with many parties, including the NC and PDP, for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Adityanath said: “Yeh log dili mein kuch aur baat bolenge… Kashmir mein kuch aur bolenge…Congress ko chahiye ki Jammu Kashmir ke baare mein apni sthiti spashta karen…pure Congress party ko hi katghare mein khada kar raha hai (These people say one thing in Delhi and the other in Kashmir. Congress should make its stand clear on Jammu and Kashmir, or it puts a question mark on the entire Congress leadership).”

Also Read | J&K DDC polls: Amid Congress Gupkar flip-flop, NC says seat-sharing talks off

The Uttar Pradesh CM said Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah had recently made “dangerous statements”, and the Congress had joined hands with these very Gupkar signatories. “Jis prakar ke khatarnak bayan Farooq Abdullah ke aye hain, Mehbooba Mufti ke aye hain…aur algaowadi netaon ke aye hain.., Un sabhi Gupkar samjahute pe hastakshar karne wale dalon aur netaon ke sath Congress party ka judna ek atyant khatarnak sandesh hai (The kind of dangerous statements Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti or other separatist leaders have made, the Congress joining hands with such people gives a dangerous message).”

Adityanath said that at a time when soldiers are fighting at the borders, statements are being made of taking help from enemy nations on internal issues of the country. He added that the Congress has “no right to play with the integrity and unity of the country and has no right to deprive Jammu and Kashmir of development, like it was done in the past.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd