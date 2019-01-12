Congress doesn’t want resolution of Ram temple issue: PM Modi

Taking on the Congress over the Ram temple issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the opposition party was trying to impede the judicial process for resolution of the matter. He also asked BJP workers to remind the masses about the Congress’ stand on the issue.

In his concluding address at the BJP national convention here, Modi briefly touched on the Ram temple issue, drawing cheers from thousands of party workers gathered at Ramlila Maidan, but remained confined to targeting the Congress.

“In the Ayodhya issue, the Congress is trying to impede the judicial process through its lawyers. The Congress does not want resolution of the Ayodhya issue,” Modi said. “We should not forget its attitude and (also) not let others forget it,” he told party workers.

He was apparently referring to remarks of senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal who had said that the Supreme Court should hear the matter after conclusion of general elections this year.

Sibal is representing one of the litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. Modi alleged that the Congress even tried to impeach former chief justice of India, Dipak Misra, to delay the hearing in the case.

Earlier this month, the prime minister had said that any decision on passing an executive order on the Ram temple issue cannot be made unless the judicial process is over.

His reaction came amid growing clamour by right-wing organisations like RSS and VHP to bring an ordinance to construct the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court and is scheduled to come up for hearing on January 29.