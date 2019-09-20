Congress distances itself from Digvijaya Singh’s ‘saffron-clad’ remark

The Congress on Thursday distanced itself from senior leader Digvijaya Singh’s statement that some saffron-clad people were committing rapes by defaming Sanatan Dharma. Singh’s remarks came after former BJP MP Chinmayanand was accused by a 23-year-old student of sexual assault.

The Congress hit out at the BJP, accusing its government in Uttar Pradesh of shielding Chinmayanand and questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party, however, said “criminals do not get affected by the kind of robes they don”.

“We came to know about that comment from the media. We don’t know in what context it was made, but the party holds the view that criminals do not get affected by the kind of robes they don. Criminals are criminals and they should be seen from that perspective only,” AICC secretary in-charge of communication department Pranav Jha told the media.

The Congress had a year ago run an article titled “The Saffron-clad rapist” on its website. The article had a list of BJP leaders who, it said, have been accused of crimes against women. And Singh on Thursday tweeted a link of that article hours before his party distanced itself from his remarks.

Addressing reporters with Jha, Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee hit out at Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and women leaders of the BJP for their silence on the Chinmayanand issue. She said the government is talking about ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ on one hand and on the other, it is “busy protecting those committing crimes against women”.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to slam the UP government and police over the case, saying they were repeating the “negligence” shown and “protection” given to the accused in the Unnao rape case.