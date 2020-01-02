Congress distances itself after two leaders questioned CDS appointment

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat arrives to inspect the Guard of Honour, at South Block on Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat arrives to inspect the Guard of Honour, at South Block on Wednesday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Congress on Wednesday distanced itself from remarks made by senior leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Manish Tewari on the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and said the party does not oppose any step taken by the government to strengthen the security of the country.

Last week, the party had refrained from commenting on Gen Rawat’s criticism of people leading violent protests over the new citizenship law. But both Chowdhury and Tewari had criticised Gen Rawat then as well. Asked about the leaders’ remarks and the BJP’s attack on the Congress, party spokesperson Sushmita Dev told reporters that she will not comment on remarks by party leaders.

“But I would surely like to say that the decision of appointing chief of (defence) staff is that of the government. We only hope the chief of defence staff will fulfill his responsibilities towards the country. The Congress does not oppose if the government takes any step which will strengthen the security of the country,” she said.

Dev said, “He has just been appointed…I think actions speak louder than words…. Soon, we, the entire country and every party will be able to see how the chief of defence staff will work… I believe it will not be right to make any comments before that.”

Raising questions over Gen Rawat’s appointment, Tewari tweeted on Tuesday, “With great regret and fullest of responsibility may I say that the government has started on a very wrong foot with regard to CDS. Time alone unfortunately will reveal the implications of this decision.”

Chowdhury had tweeted, “Let Mr Bipin Rawat Ji’s ideological predilection should not affect the apolitical institution of India, our ‘ARMY’.”

