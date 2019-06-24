Congress dissolves its district committees in Uttar Pradesh

The Congress Monday dissolved its district committees in Uttar Pradesh based on the proposals submitted by party general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The party said it will depute a two-member team to oversee election preparations in all the 11 assembly seats in which bypolls are due.

A three-member disciplinary committee will be constituted to examine complaints of “gross indiscipline” during the recently held Lok Sabha elections, the Congress said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Priyanka Gandhi pulled up Congress workers for failing to work for the party during the polls.

“I will find out the names of the workers who did not work for the party in the election,” she had said, adding that those who had toiled honestly and sincerely for the party knew that from the core of their hearts.

“But those who did not, I will find out their names,” she had said during her visit to Raebareli

Priyanka Gandhi, who was appointed as the party general secretary just ahead of the parliamentary polls, had campaigned vigorously for Congress candidates in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Raebareli and Amethi.

But of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the Congress could manage to win only Raebareli. Even party president Rahul Gandhi lost to Union minister Smriti Irani from his family stronghold of Amethi.

Priyanka Gandhi and AICC in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia held review meetings following the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha polls, in which it managed to win 52 seats nationally.