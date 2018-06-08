Congress dismisses reports of tie-up with AAP in Punjab

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs of the party Asha Kumari said such “baseless rumours” deserved no attention. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs of the party Asha Kumari said such “baseless rumours” deserved no attention. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The Congress today rejected outright any tie-up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, and termed it as rumours and “a work of fiction”. Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs of the party Asha Kumari said such “baseless rumours” deserved no attention.

“We completely reject the news of Congress and AAP alliance in Punjab, which is a work of fiction and is purely a rumour being advanced by people with vested interests, especially in the wake of Shahkot debacle with the agenda of trying to remain relevant!,” Jakhar said.

Echoing his views, Kumari said, “As Incharge Punjab Affairs, I completely uphold Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar Ji’s views on the conjectures of Congress and AAP alliance in Punjab! These baseless rumours merit no attention.” Earlier, the Delhi Congress had rejected any tie-up with the AAP in the national capital, where the Congress drew a blank and the AAP formed government with an absolute majority in the 2015 assembly elections.

