Cong panel recommends Jakhar’s suspension for 2 years, Thomas’ removal from party posts

The AK Antony-headed disciplinary action committee of the Congress Tuesday recommended suspension of senior Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar from the organisation for a period of two years.

It has also recommended that veteran Congress leader from Kerala KV Thomas be removed from all party posts. A decision on the recommendations will be taken by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The recommendation for action against Jakhar came after the AICC in-charge of Punjab, Harish Chaudhary, wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi flagging her attention to some of his statements. Sonia Gandhi then forwarded the letter to the disciplinary action committee.

In its show cause notice to Jakhar, Tariq Anwar, member secretary of the disciplinary action committee, referred to Chaudhary’s letter saying he had pointed out that “you have made derogatory statements against Congress leaders and also attributed motives to the leadership of thinking on communal lines while deciding the leadership of CLP Punjab.”

“It is in gross violation of the party’s ethos… the committee deliberated and decided to give you an opportunity to explain your action and decided to issue (a) show cause notice (to you on) why action should not be taken as per the Party Constitution XIX(f)(5),” the notice said.

Former Gurdaspur MP Jakhar had courted controversy by labelling former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi a liability and claiming that the party did not choose him as its chief ministerial face as he is Hindu.

In the case of Thomas, the disciplinary action committee had issued notice to him after the party leadership in Kerala demanded action against him for attending a seminar organized by the CPM on the side-lines of the party’s national conclave in Kannur.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran had asked Thomas and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor not to participate in the seminar.

Tharoor and Thomas then took the matter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who advised them not to attend the seminar since the KPCC has taken a public position on the issue. While Tharoor complied, Thomas didn’t pay heed and attended the seminar Saturday, prompting Sudhakaran to write to Sonia Gandhi, recommending strict and befitting disciplinary action against him.