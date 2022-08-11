scorecardresearch
‘Undemocratic, authoritarian’: Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Lal Singh Chaddha boycott trend

Both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan released on August 11. Filmmakers, theatre owners and distributors are hopeful that the release of two such big-ticket movies in cinemas would boost the Hindi box office somewhat, which has of late, been performing poorly.

At a time when Aamir Khan’s new movie Lal Singh Chaddha has been on the receiving end of a boycott campaign, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh came out in support of the Bollywood star, saying people should be allowed to watch and decide for themselves about movies.

Taking a dig at the BJP while hinting that they were the ones running the campaign online, Singh wrote on twitter: “I believe #BoycottLalSinghChadha is trending. Why? Who is behind this? Who else but the ModiShah Troll Army!! They are undemocratic authoritarian and dictatorial. Working like a Robot.”

He added, “Let viewers see both films and decide which is better. See both films LSC and Raksha Bandhan.”

Many movie stars have come out in support of Aamir Khan who had said: “That boycott Bollywood, boycott Aamir Khan, boycott Laal Singh Chaddha. I feel sad. I feel sad because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn’t like India. In their hearts they believe that, but that’s quite untrue,” he said. The Dangal star added, “I really love the country. That’s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it’s not the case so please don’t boycott my films. Please watch my films,” the actor said during a media interaction.”

When Akshay Kumar was also asked about the social media trends demanding boycott of his new movie and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, the artiste had said: “It is a free country, everyone can do what they want. But this all (speaking about the two big releases) helps the economy of India. We are all at the verge of becoming the biggest and the greatest country. I would request them (the trolls) and you (the media), don’t get into it.”

