Congress didn’t give Baba Saheb the respect he deserved: JP Nadda

BJP Chief JP Nadda. BJP Chief JP Nadda.

Paying respect to Baba Saheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary for his “contributions in the fields of society, economy and constitution”, BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday said he gets inspiration from his work.

“India will always be grateful to Baba Saheb Ambedkar for his contributions in the fields of society, economy and constitution. As BJP workers, we also get inspiration from Baba Saheb’s work to bring reforms in the fields of politics, society and economy,” said Nadda.

The BJP chief, however, also targeted Congress for not giving the “architect of Constitution” the respect he deserved.

“Congress didn’t give Baba Saheb the respect he should have been given when he was alive. Bharat Ratna was conferred upon him four decades after his death. But BJP govts have been making a systematic effort to make his resolutions a reality,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, Nadda asked BJP workers to distribute ration kits and face masks to the poor to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

BSP chief Mayawati also paid respect to Ambedkar for ensuring Dalits lived with self respect. “I pay respect to him on behalf of BSP and crores of his followers. He spent his life ensuring that Dalits, Adivasis and other marginalized communities live with self respect. BSP was established today in 1984 to fulfill his dreams,” said Mayawati.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd