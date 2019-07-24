Congress denies Amit Shah charge on POTA, slams changes to UAPA

The Congress on Tuesday denied Home Minister Amit Shah’s allegation that Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) was repealed by the UPA government in 2004 for “political purpose”.

During a debate on a Bill to amend the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, “Assertions have been made in this House that POTA was repealed for political purposes. This statement has no truth. An effort to rectify the Act had been started by the BJP itself. Then Home Minister L K Advani had said that POTA was being misused. And then a POTA review committee was made. … After it gave its recommendations the NDA government issued an ordinance to make its recommendations mandatory for the Centre and the states,” Tewari said, adding that the BJP was forced to do it under pressure from NDA allies.

Shah had last week said in Parliament that the UPA government had repealed POTA for “vote bank politics”, and had the Act not been repealed 26/11 would probably not have happened.

Tewari clarified that in 2004, when UPA repealed the Act, it did not do so in totality. “Its provisions dealing with terrorism were subsumed in the UAPA. Only those provisions which militated against civil liberties of citizens were removed,” he said.

Pointing out that of the 1,031 people arrested in POTA’s 4,349 cases, only 13 were convicted, Tewari argued that tougher laws were not an answer to combating terrorism and they were always misused.

The Congress leader also criticised the UAPA Amendment Bill, 2019, saying the Act was being made more draconian by allowing for individuals to be declared as terrorists rather than just organisations.

“I want to ask on what basis is this being done? How many lone wolf attacks have happened in India? Which terror attack did not have an organisation behind it? This is going to be misused majorly… Please don’t make India a police state,” Tewari said.

Earlier, initiating the debate on the Bill, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy sought the support of all members saying the amendments were minor and in the interest of national security.

“We have zero tolerance towards terrorism and have given a free hand to security forces to deal with terrorists… Through these amendments, we want to give NIA powers to seize terrorist properties spread across various states,” Reddy said. He argued that with such properties being spread across various states, seeking permission of every state’s DGP for seizure of property becomes a cumbersome process.

The provision was opposed by YSRCP and DMK, which also opposed the Bill in its entirety.

Reddy said that various organisations were banned under UAPA, but individuals within the organisation broke away and started another organisation. So the government was proposing to declare individuals as terrorists.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, who participated in the debate, said it was important to create the fear of the state to fight terrorism.