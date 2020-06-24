Congress demotivating forces, getting sadistic pleasure out of it, says BJP

Sambit Patra. (File Photo) Sambit Patra. (File Photo)

Soon after Congress president Sonia Gandhi, while addressing the CWC meeting, asked questions about developments along the India-China LAC in Ladakh, the BJP on Tuesday wanted to know why the party is keen on “demotivating” the forces, and alleged that the opposition party derives “sadistic pleasure” from it.

The ruling party said the Congress should not use “misfortunes like coronavirus and face-off with China” for political purposes.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Congress should not use such misfortunes on the country as a “launchpad” for the falling career of its “prince”, a reference to Rahul Gandhi.

Patra said: “Sonia Gandhi has issued a statement after the CWC meeting. This is shameful. It has become Congress’s policy to lie about the Army. I want to ask Sonia, why does she have to convene the CWC at a time when the Army is strengthening itself in Leh? You say we (government) have surrendered our land. Do you want to wrestle with the Army?”

The Chinese, he asserted, “have not occupied an inch of land. If China has occupied anything, it is the heart and mind of the mother-son duo (a reference to Sonia and Rahul) after signing MoU. Why does the Congress want to derive sadistic pleasure by demotivating the Army with their statements?”

“Every day, Congress leaders say India is not performing well; that India is losing; Indian Army has surrendered; Prime Minister Narendra Modi is weak and has surrendered,” he said, adding that the Congress party has “surrendered its shame to China”.

Addressing the CWC, Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said, “India has been hit by a terrible economic crisis, a pandemic of huge proportions, and now by a full-blown crisis on the borders… Much of each crisis is attributable to the mismanagement of the BJP-led NDA government…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.