Congress demands Gangwar be sacked as Labour Minister

With the Supreme Court criticising the government over the delay in the creation of a national database of unorganised workers, the Congress Tuesday demanded the sacking of Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

It also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologize to migrant workers.

“The Supreme Court judgement… is a wake-up call and an eye opener for the unpardonable sins committed by the Modi Government, in ignoring the plight and miseries of the migrant labourers and treating them as outsider- second class citizens, pushed to the margin to fend for themselves in the middle of Covid-19 pandemic,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

The Congress also demanded that the government make public the latest numbers of the NSS Household Consumption Survey.