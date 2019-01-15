Congress demands probe into CAG report on spectrum allocation

The Congress on Monday demanded an independent inquiry into the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) that a set of spectrum was allocated to a telecom operator in 2015 on first-come-first-serve basis in contravention to recommendations of a committee. The Congress alleged the CAG had found that various instances of spectrum mismanagement by the Department of Telecom had caused a loss of around Rs 560 crore to the public exchequer.

Advertising

Slamming the BJP government, the Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been “shouting from the rooftops” that there is not a single allegation of corruption against his government.

“This ludicrous and laughable claim by the Prime Minister is once again exposed by the CAG report on telecom spectrum scam, which reveals how the Modi Government allotted precious Microwave Spectrum to private businesses on first-come-first-serve basis rather than an auction thereby flagrantly violating the 2012 Supreme Court judgement in the 2G case,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters.

He said the CAG report has conclusively proved that the government allotted a set of spectrum in 2015 on first-come-first-serve basis in contradiction to the recommendations of a committee constituted by the UPA government in 2012 even as 101 applications for microwave (MW) spectrum were pending with the Government.

Advertising

He said the CAG’s observations on huge revenue loss “due to the BJP government’s flawed spectrum management is a testimony to the government’s crony policies”.