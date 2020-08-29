Congress demand: ‘Postpone JEE, NEET’

Police detained more than 50 workers of Gujarat Congress, including Amit Chavda, for some time. (File)

Gujarat Congress workers staged a demonstration in Ahmedabad on Friday demanding the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) be postponed.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda, along with senior Congress leaders and students volunteers of National Students Union of India (NSUI), staged a demonstration outside Gujarat University campus. JEE Mains is scheduled on September 1 and 6 and NEET undergrad exam is to be held on September 13.

“The entire world is affected by the pandemic. Exams are important but not more than the lives of students… Students across the country want the JEE NEET exams postponed and Congress and NSUI totally support them,” said Amit Chavda.

Police detained more than 50 workers of Gujarat Congress, including Chavda, for some time.

