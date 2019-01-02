Congress’ Deepak Saxena to be protem Speaker of MP Assembly

Senior Congress MLA Deepak Saxena Wednesday took oath as protem Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to Saxena at a function held in Raj Bhawan.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other ministers were present at the occasion.

Saxena, who is representing Chhindwara seat for the fourth time, is close to Nath, the sitting MP from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat.

The first session of the 15th assembly of Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to start from January 7.