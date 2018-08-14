Congress dares PM to dissolve Lok Sabha, hold early polls with states

The prime minister should dissolve the Lok Sabha and hold polls along with the four state assembly elections,” Gehlot told a press conference. The prime minister should dissolve the Lok Sabha and hold polls along with the four state assembly elections,” Gehlot told a press conference.

A day after BJP chief Amit Shah wrote to Law Commission pushing for simultaneous polls in the country, the Congress on Tuesday dared the Modi government to dissolve the Lok Sabha and announce general elections along with polls in four states where the terms of the assemblies end this year. Arguing against the idea of simultaneous polls, Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot said postponing the upcoming state assembly elections and conducting them with Lok Sabha polls in 2019 is “not possible” under the Constitution or the law.

“There is only one way of holding simultaneous elections. The prime minister should dissolve the Lok Sabha and hold polls along with the four state assembly elections,” Gehlot told a press conference. “The Congress will welcome it. We are prepared,” he said.

The former Rajasthan chief minister said it will be in the “best interest of the country to dissolve the Lok Sabha early, given the all-pervasive atmosphere of fear, intolerance and intimidation”. “The Congress will not only welcome an early Lok Sabha election, we are all geared to fight the BJP and eliminate it,” he said. Assemblies elections in Rajasthan, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh are due to be held in December.

He also alleged that the BJP’s intentions behind the ‘one nation, one election’ debate were not clean. “Their approach from day one has been wrong. If they were serious, they would have called all political parties for a meeting, discussed ways and means of implementing a proposal and debated solutions for cases where the Lok Sabha or state assemblies are dissolved before their term. But the government did not do any such thing,” he said.

Gehlot said the ‘one nation, one election’ slogan is just a gimmick to deflect the attention of people from government’s failures.

He also said the BJP was floating this idea because it fears the loss in the upcoming state elections, in which case it will be in a very weak state to face the electorate in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress legal cell head Vivek Takha said the party will move court if the government attempts to postpone upcoming state assembly elections. “This cannot be done without a constitutional amendment,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd