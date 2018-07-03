Congress dares BJP government to hold Assembly elections in J&K

Ambika Soni and Ghulam Nabi Azad would attend a meeting of 100-odd prominent leaders of the Congress in Srinagar Tuesday on “how to move forward and prepare a blueprint to strengthen the organisation. (File) Ambika Soni and Ghulam Nabi Azad would attend a meeting of 100-odd prominent leaders of the Congress in Srinagar Tuesday on “how to move forward and prepare a blueprint to strengthen the organisation. (File)

The Congress Monday asked the BJP government to hold Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest. The party’s policy planning group on J&K headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh met here and discussed the political situation. The party has also convened a meeting of top Congress leaders in Srinagar Tuesday to chalk out its future strategy.

“We discussed the political situation and the ground reality as it exists today in the state after the imposition of the Governor’s Rule. And we have decided that the organisation must take measures to take to the people the steps which were adopted during the UPA I and II — like appointment of interlocutors, holding of zonal and round table conferences and all,” AICC general secretary in charge of J&K Ambika Soni said.

Headed by Singh, top leaders including Soni, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Karan Singh, Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Rigzin Zora, Tariq Hameed Karra, and Shyam Lal Sharma are members of the panel. Azad and Soni denied reports that the Congress is thinking of joining hands with the PDP to form a government. “Such things are deliberately spread. There is no truth in that,” Soni said.

She said the Congress had gone on record asking for restoration of democratic processes in J&K. “Our state unit president while attending a meeting called by the Governor had demanded that the assembly be dissolved and election should be held as early as possible,” she said. Azad said there is no difference between the BJP and the PDP now as far as the Congress is concerned. “Who is going to form government with either of them,” Soni said.

Meanwhile, Soni and Azad would attend a meeting of 100-odd prominent leaders of the Congress in Srinagar Tuesday on “how to move forward and prepare a blueprint to strengthen the organisation.”

