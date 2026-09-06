Congress Dalit MPs to discuss Uttarakhand ‘purification’ ritual at meet on Monday

Dalit MPs of the Congress will meet in Delhi on September 7 to discuss the alleged “purification” done in Haldwani after a rally addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on August 8.

Sources in the party told The Indian Express that Congress MP Mallu Ravi has taken the initiative to hold a meeting to denounce the “purification” in Haldwani and discuss a strategy to take the issue forward. “We have informed all Dalit and Scheduled Tribes MPs to attend the meeting at Indira Bhawan. We plan to discuss the future strategy on how to ensure that the incident is not forgotten,” said a senior Dalit MP.