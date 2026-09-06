Congress Dalit MPs to discuss Uttarakhand ‘purification’ ritual at meet on Monday

Last week, an FIR was lodged against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani town under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST Act.

By: Express News Service
2 min readNew DelhiSep 6, 2026 04:33 AM IST
Congress Dalit MPs to discuss Uttarakhand purification ritual, Uttarakhand purification ritual, Mallikarjun Kharge, uttarakhand congress, Congress MP Mallu Ravi, Indian express news, current affairsCongress president Mallikarjun Kharge
Make us preferred source on Google

Dalit MPs of the Congress will meet in Delhi on September 7 to discuss the alleged “purification” done in Haldwani after a rally addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on August 8.

Sources in the party told The Indian Express that Congress MP Mallu Ravi has taken the initiative to hold a meeting to denounce the “purification” in Haldwani and discuss a strategy to take the issue forward. “We have informed all Dalit and Scheduled Tribes MPs to attend the meeting at Indira Bhawan. We plan to discuss the future strategy on how to ensure that the incident is not forgotten,” said a senior Dalit MP.

Last week, an FIR was lodged against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani town under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST Act.

The FIR was lodged a day after Gandhi, in a press conference in New Delhi, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an FIR over a “shuddhikaran havan” (purification ritual) held at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, days after a rally there by Congress president and Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments